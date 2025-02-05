Diplomatic Dialogue: Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Ties

On Wednesday, Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha engaged in a diplomatic meeting with former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, focusing on the enhancement of bilateral ties and connectivity projects.

The discussion took place at Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo and highlighted the multi-faceted relationship between the two nations. Additionally, latest developments in Sri Lanka were part of the agenda.

The meeting also included the presence of Sagara Kariyawasam, General Secretary of the Sri Lanka People's Front, further underlining the importance of the dialogue, as reported by dailymirror.lk.

(With inputs from agencies.)