Russia Stands Firm on Two-State Solution for Middle East Peace

Russia has reaffirmed its belief that a two-state solution is crucial for peace in the Middle East, as stated by the Kremlin on Wednesday. This response comes after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed interest in the U.S. redeveloping the Gaza Strip.

Trump's idea includes permanently resettling over 2 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring regions, envisioning Gaza as the "Riviera of the Middle East." However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Moscow holds the position that a Palestinian state alongside Israel is the only viable solution.

Peskov further reminded that this approach aligns with a United Nations Security Council resolution and is supported by the majority of involved countries. He also noted that Trump's proposal has been rejected by major Arab capitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)