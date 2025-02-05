Left Menu

Russia Stands Firm on Two-State Solution for Middle East Peace

Russia maintains that a two-state solution is imperative for Middle East peace. This stance follows U.S. President Trump's proposal to redevelop Gaza and resettle Palestinians, which Russia and major Arab capitals oppose, upholding UN resolutions advocating a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Updated: 05-02-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:31 IST
Russia has reaffirmed its belief that a two-state solution is crucial for peace in the Middle East, as stated by the Kremlin on Wednesday. This response comes after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed interest in the U.S. redeveloping the Gaza Strip.

Trump's idea includes permanently resettling over 2 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring regions, envisioning Gaza as the "Riviera of the Middle East." However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Moscow holds the position that a Palestinian state alongside Israel is the only viable solution.

Peskov further reminded that this approach aligns with a United Nations Security Council resolution and is supported by the majority of involved countries. He also noted that Trump's proposal has been rejected by major Arab capitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

