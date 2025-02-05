Thailand Takes Action: Power Cut to Curb Myanmar Scam Networks

Amid rising pressure from the public, Thailand on Wednesday took decisive action by cutting off power supplies to parts of Myanmar where criminal networks operate online scams.

Regions such as Myawaddy and Tachilek, bordering Thailand, have become notorious for fraudulent activities, including love scams and illegal gambling, often involving unsuspecting people tricked into virtual servitude.

Thailand's move to halt electricity, internet, and gas supplies was driven by national security and the significant financial toll these scams have inflicted, with daily damages estimated at 80 million baht ($2.3 million).

(With inputs from agencies.)