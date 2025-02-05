Left Menu

Thailand Takes Action: Power Cut to Curb Myanmar Scam Networks

In response to growing scam operations, Thailand cut power to Myanmar border areas infamous for online fraud. These regions, controlled by criminal syndicates, exploit victims for scams. Thai authorities acted on national security concerns, aiming to combat the severe economic impact on the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Amid rising pressure from the public, Thailand on Wednesday took decisive action by cutting off power supplies to parts of Myanmar where criminal networks operate online scams.

Regions such as Myawaddy and Tachilek, bordering Thailand, have become notorious for fraudulent activities, including love scams and illegal gambling, often involving unsuspecting people tricked into virtual servitude.

Thailand's move to halt electricity, internet, and gas supplies was driven by national security and the significant financial toll these scams have inflicted, with daily damages estimated at 80 million baht ($2.3 million).

(With inputs from agencies.)

