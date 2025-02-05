Controversy Surrounds Sri Lankan Government's Investigation tactics

The Sri Lankan government is caught in a swirl of allegations regarding the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings investigation. On Wednesday, Health and Mass Media Minister Nalin Jayathissa dismissed claims of a plot to arrest former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

These assertions were made by opposition politician Udaya Gammanpila, who accused the government of attempting to pin the blame on state intelligence services following the attacks that claimed 270 lives, including those of Indians.

In addition to reiterating the government's commitment to adhere to investigative processes, Jayathissa hinted at a renewed resolve to examine other high-profile cases, including the controversial release of suspects in the murder case of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunga.

(With inputs from agencies.)