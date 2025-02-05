Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Unfolds at Ohio Cosmetics Warehouse

A shooting at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio left one dead and five injured. The suspect has fled the scene and is believed to have specifically targeted the victims. Police have identified a person of interest and are working to locate and apprehend them.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An alarming incident occurred at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio, resulting in one fatality and injuring five others, officials reported. The victims have been hospitalized, and authorities confirmed that the suspect is no longer at the scene.

During a press conference, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones described the shooting as a 'targeted type of attack' and assured the public that there is no ongoing threat. He mentioned that a person of interest has been identified, and efforts are underway to bring them into custody. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

The incident, which took place just before 11 p.m., prompted the evacuation of around 150 individuals to a nearby building. While the motive remains unclear, the warehouse manufactures products such as cosmetics and toiletries. Authorities have yet to release details regarding the conditions of the wounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

