Naxalite Surrender Highlights Success of 'Lon Varratu' Campaign
Six Naxalites, including five women, surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, swayed by the police's rehabilitation campaign 'Lon Varratu.' The group included a militia deputy commander and notable female leaders, marking another success for the initiative that has seen 900 Naxalites reintegrated since 2020.
In a significant development, six Naxalites, five of whom are women, have surrendered to security forces in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. A senior officer confirmed their voluntary disengagement from the Maoist outfit.
The individuals, once integral to the Malanger Area Committee in south Bastar, relinquished their arms to authorities, acknowledging the impact of the 'Lon Varratu' initiative, which aims to rehabilitate former rebels. The campaign seems to be making strides in appealing to those disenchanted with Maoist principles.
Notable among the surrendered was Harendra Kumar Madvi alias Hunga, a militia deputy commander. Also stepping forth was Hidme Markam, a key figure and former vice-president in a prominent tribal organization. The state's strategy includes offering rehabilitation benefits to assist such former Naxalites in rejoining society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
