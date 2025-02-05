Left Menu

Supreme Court Takes Firm Stand on Advocate Manhandling Incident

The Supreme Court has ordered top officials from the Gautam Budh Nagar district court bar association to appear regarding the alleged manhandling of senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia. The court emphasized the serious nature of the incident and has taken steps to ensure accountability and gather evidence through CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:15 IST
Supreme Court Takes Firm Stand on Advocate Manhandling Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has stepped in, demanding the appearance of the president and secretary from Gautam Budh Nagar district court's bar association over allegations of senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia's manhandling.

A bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran, has stressed the gravity of non-compliance, insisting on appearances by the set date, February 17, 2025, despite previous orders being ignored.

The court is particularly concerned with the defunct state of CCTV systems failing to capture crucial footage of the incident and emphasized the importance of gathering and preserving evidence. The Supreme Court has registered a suo motu petition to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025