Supreme Court Takes Firm Stand on Advocate Manhandling Incident

The Supreme Court has stepped in, demanding the appearance of the president and secretary from Gautam Budh Nagar district court's bar association over allegations of senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia's manhandling.

A bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran, has stressed the gravity of non-compliance, insisting on appearances by the set date, February 17, 2025, despite previous orders being ignored.

The court is particularly concerned with the defunct state of CCTV systems failing to capture crucial footage of the incident and emphasized the importance of gathering and preserving evidence. The Supreme Court has registered a suo motu petition to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)