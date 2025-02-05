USPS Resumes Mail and Package Services from China and Hong Kong
The U.S. Postal Service will restart acceptance of all incoming mail and packages from China and Hong Kong. This follows a brief suspension of services. Measures are in place with Customs and Border Protection to effectively manage the new tariffs while minimizing delivery disruptions.
The U.S. Postal Service has announced the resumption of its mail and package services from China and Hong Kong, a day after temporarily halting them.
In a recent statement, USPS emphasized its collaboration with Customs and Border Protection to streamline the application of new tariffs on these deliveries, aiming to reduce any potential delays or disruptions.
This move reflects an effort to maintain efficiency and service continuity amidst changing international trade regulations.
