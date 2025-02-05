China-Pakistan Forge Stronger Security Ties Amid CPEC Challenges

China and Pakistan have reinforced their commitment to enhancing intelligence sharing and security cooperation in response to repeated militant attacks targeting Chinese personnel involved in CPEC projects. The decision was reached during talks between President Xi Jinping and his visiting Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun engaged in lengthy discussions to address the threats posed by groups opposing the USD 60 billion corridor. This cooperation is critical as attacks have strained the relationship between the nations, especially concerning Beijing's safety concerns for its citizens.

Despite the ongoing challenges, both countries remain committed to the CPEC vision, championed as a transformative initiative for Pakistan. The diplomatic dialogues underscore the 'ironclad' friendship between China and Pakistan, with both nations championing continuous political and security support.

(With inputs from agencies.)