Argentina Exits WHO Amid Health Management Differences
President Javier Milei has announced Argentina's withdrawal from the World Health Organisation, citing significant differences in health management approaches, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. This move follows a similar decision by US President Donald Trump, signifying a broader discontent with the UN agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:20 IST
This decision mirrors a move by US President Donald Trump, who initiated the United States' exit from WHO with an executive order early in his term.
Speaking at a news conference in Buenos Aires, spokesperson Manuel Adorni elaborated on the 'profound differences' in health management that influenced Argentina's decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
