Argentina Exits WHO Amid Health Management Differences

President Javier Milei has announced Argentina's withdrawal from the World Health Organisation, citing significant differences in health management approaches, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. This move follows a similar decision by US President Donald Trump, signifying a broader discontent with the UN agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Javier Milei has announced Argentina's withdrawal from the World Health Organisation due to significant disagreements with the agency's approach, particularly observed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a spokesperson on Wednesday.

This decision mirrors a move by US President Donald Trump, who initiated the United States' exit from WHO with an executive order early in his term.

Speaking at a news conference in Buenos Aires, spokesperson Manuel Adorni elaborated on the 'profound differences' in health management that influenced Argentina's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

