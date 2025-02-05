Controversy Surrounds Gaza Proposal: Human Rights Concerns Raised

There has been significant backlash following a proposal by President Donald Trump suggesting U.S. involvement in Gaza, particularly concerning the displacement of Palestinians.

Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director for Human Rights Watch, condemned the idea, describing it as a 'moral abomination' in a statement to Reuters.

Shakir emphasized that international humanitarian law prohibits the forced displacement of people from an occupied territory and warned that widespread displacement could amount to a war crime or a crime against humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)