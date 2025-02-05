Major Corruption Bust: Odisha Official Found with Rs 2 Crore in Cash

Odisha's anti-corruption vigilance team made a significant breakthrough on Wednesday, seizing about Rs 2 crore in cash from the residence of a state government official in Malkangiri district. The officer, Santanu Mohapatra, serves as the deputy director and project director of the watershed department.

The operation was a coordinated effort involving seven vigilance teams, including senior officials. They executed simultaneous searches across multiple districts, including Malkangiri, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar, following search warrants from a special vigilance judge in Jeypore.

The raid resulted in the discovery of Rs 2.06 crore in cash, with Rs 1.98 crore found directly at Mohapatra's residence. In addition to cash, gold jewelry, substantial bank and insurance deposits, high-value plots, and vehicles were also seized. This operation marks one of the largest cash recoveries by Odisha vigilance.

