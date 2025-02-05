Left Menu

Major Corruption Bust: Odisha Official Found with Rs 2 Crore in Cash

In a significant anti-corruption operation, Odisha vigilance teams seized Rs 2 crore from state officer Santanu Mohapatra’s house in Malkangiri. Raids were conducted at various locations, uncovering additional assets including gold and property. The cash seizure ranks among the top three in the agency's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:26 IST
Major Corruption Bust: Odisha Official Found with Rs 2 Crore in Cash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's anti-corruption vigilance team made a significant breakthrough on Wednesday, seizing about Rs 2 crore in cash from the residence of a state government official in Malkangiri district. The officer, Santanu Mohapatra, serves as the deputy director and project director of the watershed department.

The operation was a coordinated effort involving seven vigilance teams, including senior officials. They executed simultaneous searches across multiple districts, including Malkangiri, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar, following search warrants from a special vigilance judge in Jeypore.

The raid resulted in the discovery of Rs 2.06 crore in cash, with Rs 1.98 crore found directly at Mohapatra's residence. In addition to cash, gold jewelry, substantial bank and insurance deposits, high-value plots, and vehicles were also seized. This operation marks one of the largest cash recoveries by Odisha vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025