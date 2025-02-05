Ukraine has accused Russian intelligence operatives of orchestrating a series of bomb attacks on its draft offices, the latest of which resulted in one death and several injuries at a conscription center in the west of the country on Wednesday.

The incident in the Khmelnytskyi region is part of a disturbing pattern, featuring similar attacks on conscription officers. National police chief Ivan Vyhivskyi claims these are deliberate acts by Russian special services to destabilize the nation and undermine confidence in its security forces, although he withheld specific evidence for security reasons.

The spate of explosions underscores the increasingly challenging environment for Ukraine's military recruitment efforts, which are already hampered by waning enthusiasm among potential recruits and persistent manpower shortages at the front. Ukrainian authorities continue to report Russian espionage activities, adding pressure to the already strained national defense campaign.

