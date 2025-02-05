Strengthening Safety: CCTV Surveillance on Bridges in Dakshina Kannada
Dinesh Gundu Rao, the District in-charge Minister for Dakshina Kannada, emphasized the need for CCTV installations on bridges to deter illegal activities like sand mining. The initiatives aim to safeguard bridge structures, as seen from ongoing work on the Addur Bridge. A proposal for a new bridge is also underway.
Dinesh Gundu Rao, the District in-charge Minister for Dakshina Kannada, has instructed officials to install CCTV cameras on both sides of key bridges to curb illegal activities.
During an inspection of the Addur Bridge, part of the Perali-Addur State Highway, he expressed concerns about ongoing sand mining that threatens the structural integrity of bridges despite existing prohibitions within a 500-meter radius.
The strengthening project for the Addur Bridge is currently valued at Rs 6.10 crore, while public calls for a new bridge have prompted a proposal submission to the Public Works Department.
