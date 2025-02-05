Mitch McConnell's Fall Raises Concerns

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell experienced two falls near the Senate chamber. According to reports from Punchbowl News, the Kentucky Republican received assistance from fellow senators after an incident on the stairs.

The second fall occurred inside the chambers, further raising concerns about the well-being of the former Senate Republican leader. Observers said McConnell walked away with help from other lawmakers.

Representatives for McConnell have not yet responded to inquiries about his condition, leaving questions about his health unanswered.

