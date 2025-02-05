Mitch McConnell's Fall Raises Concerns
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell experienced two falls near the Senate chamber. The Kentucky Republican required assistance from fellow senators after falling down the stairs, and again after a second incident within the chambers. His representatives have yet to comment on his condition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell experienced two falls near the Senate chamber. According to reports from Punchbowl News, the Kentucky Republican received assistance from fellow senators after an incident on the stairs.
The second fall occurred inside the chambers, further raising concerns about the well-being of the former Senate Republican leader. Observers said McConnell walked away with help from other lawmakers.
Representatives for McConnell have not yet responded to inquiries about his condition, leaving questions about his health unanswered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Census Battle: Republicans Push to Shape Future Counts
Trump's Strategic Revival: Balancing Priorities and Uniting Republicans
Republicans Face Internal Turmoil Over Trump's Tax Cut Agenda
Republican Attorneys General Challenge Costco's DEI Policies
Republicans Hustle to Fund Trump's Grand Tax Agenda