Maharashtra Simplifies Industrial Land Use Rules

Maharashtra's government plans to amend the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code to eliminate the requirement for non-agricultural permission on industrial land. This move, part of the Ease of Doing Business initiative, aims to simplify industrial processes and promote investment by easing bureaucratic procedures for land acquisition and use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government announced a significant change affecting industrial land use rules on Wednesday, aiming to boost business efficiency in the state. As per Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, amending the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code will eliminate the necessity for non-agricultural permissions.

This reform aligns with the national Ease of Doing Business initiative, spearheaded by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Previously, landowners needed a deemed non-agricultural status, mirroring the time-consuming formal conversion process. The removal aims to streamline business operations and encourage investments by cutting bureaucratic red tape.

Bawankule noted that industrial users must still gain development permission from local authorities and register approvals with revenue officers. Additionally, the deadline for converting Class 2 to Class 1 land has been extended, giving landowners more time for compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

