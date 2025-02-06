Left Menu

Syria and France Seek Diplomatic Engagement

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to visit France. They discussed economic sanctions on Syria in a phone call, highlighting potential diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 06-02-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 01:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa has been extended an invitation by French President Emmanuel Macron for an official visit to France in the upcoming weeks, according to a statement from the Syrian president's office released on Wednesday.

During a recent phone conversation, the two leaders addressed the economic sanctions currently affecting the Syrian populace, as stated by the Syrian office.

This development suggests a potential thawing of relations between Syria and France as they engage in discussions around pressing economic topics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

