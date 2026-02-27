Stone Crusher Chaos: Naxal Threat in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

In a brazen act of violence, unidentified armed men set an excavator ablaze and held four workers hostage in Sutharpur village, Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, targeting a stone crusher owner for extortion.

According to police, the attackers left a pamphlet from the banned Naxal group, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), at the scene. They also confiscated the workers' phones to prevent communication.

Local authorities are now analyzing CCTV footage to track down the assailants, as the incident underscores the ongoing threat of Naxal influence in the region.

