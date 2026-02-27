Left Menu

Stone Crusher Chaos: Naxal Threat in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

In Sutharpur village, armed men torched an excavator and held workers hostage, demanding money from a stone crusher owner. Linked to the banned Naxal group JJMP, the attack aimed to extort by spreading fear. Police are investigating the incident using CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-02-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 18:38 IST
In a brazen act of violence, unidentified armed men set an excavator ablaze and held four workers hostage in Sutharpur village, Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, targeting a stone crusher owner for extortion.

According to police, the attackers left a pamphlet from the banned Naxal group, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), at the scene. They also confiscated the workers' phones to prevent communication.

Local authorities are now analyzing CCTV footage to track down the assailants, as the incident underscores the ongoing threat of Naxal influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

