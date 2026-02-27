Kerala High Court Clears Path for 'The Kerala Story 2' Release

The Kerala High Court has lifted a temporary injunction on the release of the film 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond', initially put on hold by a single judge order. The decision to stay was made by justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan following an appeal from the film's producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The court criticized the initial ruling, noting that objections were based on a few clippings without viewing the entire movie, and praised the Central Board of Film Certification for its adherence to guidelines after implementing changes suggested by the board.

Shah argued that postponing the release could financially devastate the producers. The film faced its initial suspension due to concerns over potential communal disharmony and a perceived lack of proper legal compliance during its certification process.

(With inputs from agencies.)