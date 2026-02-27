Katharine Braddick: New Deputy Governor at Bank of England

The British government has announced the appointment of Katharine Braddick as the new deputy governor for prudential regulation at the Bank of England. Braddick will also serve as the chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves lauded Braddick's pro-business acumen, emphasizing her capability to sustain the robustness of the financial system while encouraging investment opportunities that bolster economic growth.

Braddick's comprehensive understanding of regulatory frameworks and the City is expected to support the UK's status as a leading global business hub.