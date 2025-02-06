Left Menu

Nationwide Halt on Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

A federal judge has ordered a second nationwide pause on President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship for children born in the US to undocumented individuals. The order is on hold until the case's merits are resolved or unless successfully appealed by the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greenbelt | Updated: 06-02-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 01:28 IST
Nationwide Halt on Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal development, a federal judge ordered a nationwide halt on President Donald Trump's move to end birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented individuals in the US. This decision is anchored in the 14th Amendment, regarded as a cornerstone of American democracy.

US District Judge Deborah Boardman highlighted the unprecedented nature of the administration's interpretation. No court has endorsed this stance, she noted, reiterating that citizenship is a "most precious right." The ruling follows a similar temporary injunction put forth by another court, labeling the executive order "blatantly unconstitutional."

The case has drawn in 22 states and immigrant-rights advocates, alongside national debates over the amendment's scope. Meanwhile, Trump's administration stands firm, arguing the constitutional phrase "subject to the jurisdiction" doesn't extend to children of non-citizens, a position disputed by many legal experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025