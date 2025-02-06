Nationwide Halt on Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

In a significant legal development, a federal judge ordered a nationwide halt on President Donald Trump's move to end birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented individuals in the US. This decision is anchored in the 14th Amendment, regarded as a cornerstone of American democracy.

US District Judge Deborah Boardman highlighted the unprecedented nature of the administration's interpretation. No court has endorsed this stance, she noted, reiterating that citizenship is a "most precious right." The ruling follows a similar temporary injunction put forth by another court, labeling the executive order "blatantly unconstitutional."

The case has drawn in 22 states and immigrant-rights advocates, alongside national debates over the amendment's scope. Meanwhile, Trump's administration stands firm, arguing the constitutional phrase "subject to the jurisdiction" doesn't extend to children of non-citizens, a position disputed by many legal experts.

