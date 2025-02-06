Nationwide Halt on Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
A federal judge has ordered a second nationwide pause on President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship for children born in the US to undocumented individuals. The order is on hold until the case's merits are resolved or unless successfully appealed by the Trump administration.
In a significant legal development, a federal judge ordered a nationwide halt on President Donald Trump's move to end birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented individuals in the US. This decision is anchored in the 14th Amendment, regarded as a cornerstone of American democracy.
US District Judge Deborah Boardman highlighted the unprecedented nature of the administration's interpretation. No court has endorsed this stance, she noted, reiterating that citizenship is a "most precious right." The ruling follows a similar temporary injunction put forth by another court, labeling the executive order "blatantly unconstitutional."
The case has drawn in 22 states and immigrant-rights advocates, alongside national debates over the amendment's scope. Meanwhile, Trump's administration stands firm, arguing the constitutional phrase "subject to the jurisdiction" doesn't extend to children of non-citizens, a position disputed by many legal experts.
