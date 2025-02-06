Cooper Union Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Antisemitism

In a significant ruling, a federal judge in Manhattan has mandated that Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art must confront a lawsuit accusing the institution of neglecting to protect Jewish students against antisemitic demonstrations. The U.S. District Judge John Cronan determined that the allegations of 'severe and pervasive' antisemitic harassment warrant legal proceedings, challenging the private college's adherence to federal and New York civil rights regulations.

The lawsuit, involving ten plaintiffs, allows the pursuit of punitive damages and demands an injunction to cease the antisemitic atmosphere claimed by the students. Cooper Union, however, expressed confidence in disproving the accusations, emphasizing their forthcoming legal rebuttal. This lawsuit surfaces amidst a wave of similar allegations against U.S. colleges post-Hamas-Israeli conflict escalation in 2023.

Judge Cronan's ruling follows an executive order by former President Trump urging universities to disclose antisemitic activities by foreign students. The case underscores the ongoing debate over the boundary between protected political speech and actionable harassment on campuses nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)