Left Menu

Cooper Union Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Antisemitism

A federal judge in Manhattan ruled that the Cooper Union must face a lawsuit for allegedly failing to protect Jewish students from antisemitic demonstrators. The judge allowed claims of violating civil rights laws to proceed, while dismissing others. The college denies the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 03:57 IST
Cooper Union Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Antisemitism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant ruling, a federal judge in Manhattan has mandated that Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art must confront a lawsuit accusing the institution of neglecting to protect Jewish students against antisemitic demonstrations. The U.S. District Judge John Cronan determined that the allegations of 'severe and pervasive' antisemitic harassment warrant legal proceedings, challenging the private college's adherence to federal and New York civil rights regulations.

The lawsuit, involving ten plaintiffs, allows the pursuit of punitive damages and demands an injunction to cease the antisemitic atmosphere claimed by the students. Cooper Union, however, expressed confidence in disproving the accusations, emphasizing their forthcoming legal rebuttal. This lawsuit surfaces amidst a wave of similar allegations against U.S. colleges post-Hamas-Israeli conflict escalation in 2023.

Judge Cronan's ruling follows an executive order by former President Trump urging universities to disclose antisemitic activities by foreign students. The case underscores the ongoing debate over the boundary between protected political speech and actionable harassment on campuses nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025