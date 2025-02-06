Bangladeshi National Identified as Assailant in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing

In a dramatic turn of events, two staff members at Saif Ali Khan's residence have identified Bangladeshi national Shariful Fakir as the man who allegedly attacked the Bollywood actor last month, a police source revealed on Thursday.

Fakir, also known as Vijay Das, was taken into custody after he reportedly broke into Khan's apartment on January 16 and stabbed him six times. The Mumbai police facilitated an Identification Parade at Arthur Road jail to confirm his involvement.

Staff members Eliyamma Phillip and Junu confirmed Fakir's identity, supported by facial recognition tests matching him to CCTV footage from Khan's building. Khan, who underwent surgeries following the attack, has since been discharged from Lilavati Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)