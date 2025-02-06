Press Freedom Under Siege: Madras High Court Defends Journalists

The Madras High Court recently emphasized the critical relationship between press freedom and privacy, branding surveillance as an attack on journalism—the so-called fourth pillar of democracy. Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan's order critically addressed police practices that subjected reporters' covert data to unlawful scrutiny.

Petitions from the Chennai Press Club and three journalists sought judicial relief from an intimidating Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating a leaked Anna University sexual assault case FIR. The court reinforced the Press Council Act's Section 15(2), denouncing unwarranted device seizures by police that compromise source confidentiality.

The judiciary noted police failures in investigating the source and unauthorized publication of the FIR online. Furthermore, the court enforced adherence to legal boundaries to prevent harassment and coercive interrogation of journalists during the ongoing investigation.

