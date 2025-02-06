UNDP Establishes New Hague Office to Pioneer Justice Innovations

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of the Netherlands have formalized their long-standing collaboration by signing a Host State Agreement that allows UNDP to open its first project office in the Netherlands. This new office in The Hague, recognized globally as a hub for peace and justice, will house the Justice Futures CoLab, a cutting-edge initiative to address pressing justice challenges through experimentation, learning, and innovation.

A Platform for Transformation

“The Justice Futures CoLab is not just an office; it’s a platform where all partners—governments, civil society, businesses, and international organizations—can come together to forge innovative solutions that bring justice to the people who need it most,” said Katy Thompson, Co-Director of UNDP’s Governance, Rule of Law, and Peacebuilding Hub. “Its location in The Hague, a city synonymous with peace and justice, is both inspiring and fitting.”

Shoko Noda, Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Crisis Bureau, emphasized the office’s mission to empower those affected by complex crises. “In the most challenging situations, people need protection and justice,” she said. “This new Hague presence enables us to deepen our partnership with the Netherlands to provide paths for redress, helping communities not only recover from crises but also build resilience for the future.”

Building a Global Justice Network

UNDP’s expanded presence in The Hague strengthens its connection to a vast ecosystem of international justice organizations, civil society groups, and academic institutions. Mayor Jan van Zanen expressed his enthusiasm for the city’s newest partner. “With over 500 organizations and 20,000 people dedicated to tackling global peace and justice issues daily, The Hague offers a unique environment for collaboration. UNDP’s office will benefit greatly from this vibrant network,” he said.

One key aspect of the new office’s work is hosting the Justice Action Coalition (JAC) Secretariat. Since 2024, the JAC Secretariat has been jointly run by UNDP, The Pathfinders, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Through the Coalition, UNDP will foster stronger partnerships with global justice leaders, ensuring more coordinated and impactful efforts to enhance access to justice and address the root causes of conflict.

Driving People-Centered Justice

A core focus of the Justice Futures CoLab will be advancing people-centered justice initiatives. This approach ensures that the needs of individuals and communities are at the heart of justice reform, creating systems that not only respond to crises but also tackle their underlying causes. Since 2008, UNDP and the Netherlands have collaborated on transformative justice projects, yielding digital justice advances in Burundi and Burkina Faso, police reform in Nigeria, and expanded access to legal aid and mobile courts in countries such as Lebanon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Marcos Neto, Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP’s Bureau of Policy and Programme Support, underlined the broader implications of this work. “Promoting the rule of law and combating corruption are not just about justice; they are key drivers of sustainable development. By collaborating with governments, civil society, and businesses, we’re fostering integrity and security, which are critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”

A Shared Vision for Justice and Security

The new office reaffirms UNDP’s commitment to innovation in justice and security. By building stronger partnerships, convening thought leaders, and advancing evidence-based policies, the Justice Futures CoLab aims to set new benchmarks for addressing the complex challenges of conflict, displacement, and inequality.

As UNDP’s first office in the Netherlands, this initiative represents a strategic step forward in strengthening alliances, supporting vulnerable communities, and creating a more just and equitable future for all.