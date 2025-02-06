Left Menu

Judicial Battle Over Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

A federal judge in Seattle is reviewing President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship for children of noncitizens in the U.S. The directive is currently on hold after a temporary restraining order. Legal battles continue in various states over its constitutionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 11:40 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A Seattle federal judge is set to play a pivotal role in determining the future of President Donald Trump's controversial executive order targeting birthright citizenship. Judge John Coughenour will hear arguments to extend a pause on this directive, which challenges the constitutional rights of children born to noncitizens in the U.S.

The legal battle over the order, criticized as ''blatantly unconstitutional,'' continues as multiple states and organizations contest its validity. Attempts to block its implementation arose after Judge Deborah Boardman issued an injunction, keeping it on hold pending further judicial review.

The case hinges on the interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to all born in the U.S. This legal dispute echoes historical debates surrounding citizenship, drawing attention from across the nation as attorneys argue its implications on the constitutional landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

