Left Menu

Supreme Court Defers Elgar Parishad Bail Hearings

The Supreme Court has adjourned hearings on the bail pleas of advocate Surendra Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. A bench comprising Justices Sundresh and Bindal also deferred hearing the NIA's petition challenging Mahesh Raut's bail, granted by Bombay High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:43 IST
Supreme Court Defers Elgar Parishad Bail Hearings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Supreme Court postponed hearings for the bail pleas of advocate Surendra Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap, both detained in relation to the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

The bench, consisting of Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, also delayed proceedings for the National Investigation Agency's challenge to the Bombay High Court's bail decision for activist Mahesh Raut. The order was previously stayed at the NIA's request pending an appeal to the apex court.

Senior advocate Anand Grover argued against claims that Gadling was causing trial delays and sought additional time to present records. NIA representative, SV Raju, labeled the bail order for Raut as 'absolutely perverse.' The court will consider these matters simultaneously in the next session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025