Supreme Court Defers Elgar Parishad Bail Hearings

On Thursday, the Supreme Court postponed hearings for the bail pleas of advocate Surendra Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap, both detained in relation to the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

The bench, consisting of Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, also delayed proceedings for the National Investigation Agency's challenge to the Bombay High Court's bail decision for activist Mahesh Raut. The order was previously stayed at the NIA's request pending an appeal to the apex court.

Senior advocate Anand Grover argued against claims that Gadling was causing trial delays and sought additional time to present records. NIA representative, SV Raju, labeled the bail order for Raut as 'absolutely perverse.' The court will consider these matters simultaneously in the next session.

