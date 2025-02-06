Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Loan Records and Governance Critique

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticizes the Andhra Pradesh government for excessive borrowing despite negative income growth. Reddy claims the TDP-led regime fails in fulfilling poll promises and accuses them of privatizing infrastructure projects. Financial mismanagement and governance issues in Andhra Pradesh are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:32 IST
Andhra Pradesh Loan Records and Governance Critique
Chandrababu Naidu Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh's government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, of excessive borrowing while the state struggles with negative income growth. Addressing the media, Reddy slammed the TDP for failing to deliver on 143 election promises, citing financial constraints as the reason.

Reddy alleged that job losses were significant, with the NDA regime purportedly terminating 2.5 lakh volunteers and 18,000 state-owned Beverages Corporation employees. Additionally, he criticized the Naidu administration for efforts to privatize key infrastructure projects initiated by the previous YSRCP government, raising nearly Rs 90,000 crore in loans within nine months with plans for further borrowing.

The former CM also highlighted discrepancies in budgetary transparency, accusing the TDP of exaggerating state debt figures. He expressed concerns over halted welfare schemes and criticized the electoral process's integrity, emphasizing the need for improved governance to attract investments, especially highlighted during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025