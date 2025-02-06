Andhra Pradesh Loan Records and Governance Critique

In a scathing critique, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh's government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, of excessive borrowing while the state struggles with negative income growth. Addressing the media, Reddy slammed the TDP for failing to deliver on 143 election promises, citing financial constraints as the reason.

Reddy alleged that job losses were significant, with the NDA regime purportedly terminating 2.5 lakh volunteers and 18,000 state-owned Beverages Corporation employees. Additionally, he criticized the Naidu administration for efforts to privatize key infrastructure projects initiated by the previous YSRCP government, raising nearly Rs 90,000 crore in loans within nine months with plans for further borrowing.

The former CM also highlighted discrepancies in budgetary transparency, accusing the TDP of exaggerating state debt figures. He expressed concerns over halted welfare schemes and criticized the electoral process's integrity, emphasizing the need for improved governance to attract investments, especially highlighted during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

(With inputs from agencies.)