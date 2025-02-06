India-US Deportation Dialogue: Ensuring Fair Treatment

In a bid to address concerns around the treatment of deported Indians from the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured engagement with US authorities to ensure humane conditions during transit. The assurance followed protests in the Rajya Sabha about the treatment of 104 Indians who were recently deported.

Jaishankar highlighted the need for stringent measures against illegal migration while also advocating for easier visa processes for legitimate travelers. He stressed that while deportation is not new, established protocols for deportation flights are designed to safeguard the deportees’ needs.

The minister clarified that any use of restraints is typically limited to certain circumstances and reassured that women and children are exempt. Necessary amenities are provided during flights, and standard procedures remain intact, as evidenced by the latest deportation carried out by a US military aircraft.

