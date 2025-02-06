Left Menu

India-US Deportation Dialogue: Ensuring Fair Treatment

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for humane treatment of deported Indians from the US, while addressing the illegal migration issue. He assured that the government is engaging with the US to prevent mistreatment during deportation and highlighted existing procedures ensure the deportees' well-being during transit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:43 IST
India-US Deportation Dialogue: Ensuring Fair Treatment
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address concerns around the treatment of deported Indians from the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured engagement with US authorities to ensure humane conditions during transit. The assurance followed protests in the Rajya Sabha about the treatment of 104 Indians who were recently deported.

Jaishankar highlighted the need for stringent measures against illegal migration while also advocating for easier visa processes for legitimate travelers. He stressed that while deportation is not new, established protocols for deportation flights are designed to safeguard the deportees’ needs.

The minister clarified that any use of restraints is typically limited to certain circumstances and reassured that women and children are exempt. Necessary amenities are provided during flights, and standard procedures remain intact, as evidenced by the latest deportation carried out by a US military aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025