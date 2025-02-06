Iran Unveils Drone-Carrier Warship: A Leap in Naval Deterrence

Iran has introduced its first drone-carrier warship, Shahid Bagheri, capable of operating in international waters far from home. Its launch was reported by the IRNA news agency on Thursday.

Outfitted by the Revolutionary Guard, the warship features a 180-meter runway that accommodates drones, helicopters, and cruise missiles. The vessel was transformed from a commercial ship and enhances Iran's deterrent capabilities significantly.

General Hossein Salami marked its launch with assurances of Iran's peaceful intentions, despite its increased maritime reach—a necessity, he said, for maintaining defensive strength.

