Iran Unveils Drone-Carrier Warship: A Leap in Naval Deterrence

Iran has inaugurated its first drone-carrier warship, Shahid Bagheri, built from a commercial vessel. Operated by the Revolutionary Guard, it boasts squadrons of drones and cruise missiles. Capable of global reach without refueling, it aims to enhance Iran's deterrence, affirming a defensive military stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran has introduced its first drone-carrier warship, Shahid Bagheri, capable of operating in international waters far from home. Its launch was reported by the IRNA news agency on Thursday.

Outfitted by the Revolutionary Guard, the warship features a 180-meter runway that accommodates drones, helicopters, and cruise missiles. The vessel was transformed from a commercial ship and enhances Iran's deterrent capabilities significantly.

General Hossein Salami marked its launch with assurances of Iran's peaceful intentions, despite its increased maritime reach—a necessity, he said, for maintaining defensive strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

