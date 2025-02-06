Left Menu

UK Takes Stand Against Forced Displacement of Palestinians

The UK government, through Foreign Office Minister Anneliese Dodds, has announced its opposition to any attempts to forcibly relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to nearby Arab nations. Emphasizing territorial integrity, Dodds highlighted that there should be no reduction in Gaza Strip's territory.

Foreign Office Minister Anneliese Dodds affirmed the UK's stance in a speech to parliament on Thursday, stressing that Palestinians should not face forced displacement.

Dodds declared, 'There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians, nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza Strip,' reflecting the UK’s unwavering position on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

