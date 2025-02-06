UK Takes Stand Against Forced Displacement of Palestinians
The UK government, through Foreign Office Minister Anneliese Dodds, has announced its opposition to any attempts to forcibly relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to nearby Arab nations. Emphasizing territorial integrity, Dodds highlighted that there should be no reduction in Gaza Strip's territory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:22 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom has voiced its opposition to any initiatives aimed at forcibly relocating Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to neighboring Arab countries, underscoring its commitment to maintaining territorial integrity.
Foreign Office Minister Anneliese Dodds affirmed the UK's stance in a speech to parliament on Thursday, stressing that Palestinians should not face forced displacement.
Dodds declared, 'There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians, nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza Strip,' reflecting the UK’s unwavering position on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN to strengthen cooperation with League of Arab States
Trump says he is pressing Jordan, Egypt to take in Palestinians from Gaza, floats plan to 'just clean out' territory, reports AP.
UN says it suspends all movement into territory held by Yemen's Houthi rebels after more staffers detained, reports AP.
Joyful Return: Palestinians Reclaim Heavily Destroyed Gaza Territory
Escalating Tensions: Fatal Strike on Ukrainian Boarding School in Russian Territory