UK Takes Stand Against Forced Displacement of Palestinians

The United Kingdom has voiced its opposition to any initiatives aimed at forcibly relocating Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to neighboring Arab countries, underscoring its commitment to maintaining territorial integrity.

Foreign Office Minister Anneliese Dodds affirmed the UK's stance in a speech to parliament on Thursday, stressing that Palestinians should not face forced displacement.

Dodds declared, 'There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians, nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza Strip,' reflecting the UK’s unwavering position on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)