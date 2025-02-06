Left Menu

Israel Follows US in UNHRC Withdrawal

Israel has decided to withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council, aligning with the United States. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar criticized the council's persistent bias, characterizing it as institutional since its formation in 2006. The decision was communicated to UNHRC President Jorg Lauber.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:54 IST
Israel Follows US in UNHRC Withdrawal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel has declared its intention to exit the United Nations Human Rights Council, mirroring a recent move by the United States, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced on Thursday.

In a public statement released via social media platform X, Saar condemned the council for its alleged continuous and structural bias against Israel, a sentiment reportedly consistent since the council's establishment in 2006.

The official notification was sent to UNHRC President Jorg Lauber, emphasizing Israel's dissatisfaction with the council's stance and activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

