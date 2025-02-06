Israel Follows US in UNHRC Withdrawal

Israel has declared its intention to exit the United Nations Human Rights Council, mirroring a recent move by the United States, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced on Thursday.

In a public statement released via social media platform X, Saar condemned the council for its alleged continuous and structural bias against Israel, a sentiment reportedly consistent since the council's establishment in 2006.

The official notification was sent to UNHRC President Jorg Lauber, emphasizing Israel's dissatisfaction with the council's stance and activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)