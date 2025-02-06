Left Menu

India Post Payments Bank Expands Reach and Services Nationwide

In Kushinagar district alone, IPPB maintains one branch and 224 access points, enhancing financial inclusion in both urban and rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:01 IST
Through its extensive network and diverse service offerings, IPPB continues to play a pivotal role in promoting financial inclusion and enhancing accessibility to essential financial and Aadhaar-related services across India. Image Credit: ChatGPT
India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has significantly expanded its presence across India, operating 650 branches and over 1.63 lakh access points. In Kushinagar district alone, IPPB maintains one branch and 224 access points, enhancing financial inclusion in both urban and rural areas.

Comprehensive Range of Financial Services

IPPB offers a diverse portfolio of products and services, including:

  • Savings and Current Accounts
  • Virtual Debit Card
  • Domestic Money Transfer Services
  • Bill and Utility Payments
  • Insurance Services for IPPB Customers
  • Post Office Savings Account (POSA) Linkage with IPPB Accounts
  • Online Payment for Post Office Savings Schemes
  • Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Services
  • Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS)
  • Mobile Number Update in Aadhaar
  • Child Enrolment Services for Children Aged 0-5 Years

Initiatives to Promote POSA Linkage

To facilitate the linkage of Post Office Savings Accounts (POSA) with IPPB accounts, the bank has launched several initiatives:

  • Display of Branding Materials at major post offices
  • Conducting Over 25,000 Financial Literacy and Customer Awareness Camps both inside and outside post offices to educate and encourage customers about POSA-IPPB account linking

Doorstep Aadhaar-Related Services

IPPB provides convenient doorstep access to Aadhaar-related services, including:

  • Digital Life Certificates for pensioners
  • Child Enrolment Services for children aged 0-5 years

These services are delivered through Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks, in collaboration with various Central and State Departments, ensuring wider accessibility for the general public, pensioners, and young children.

Impressive Milestones Achieved

As of December 31, 2024, IPPB has achieved the following milestones:

  • 7.03 Crore Aadhaar-Seeded Accounts Opened
  • 7.68 Crore Mobile Numbers Updated in Aadhaar
  • 81.17 Lakh Child Enrolment Services Provided
  • Over 24 Lakh Digital Life Certificates Issued to Pensioners

This information was provided by the Minister of State for Communications, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.

Through its extensive network and diverse service offerings, IPPB continues to play a pivotal role in promoting financial inclusion and enhancing accessibility to essential financial and Aadhaar-related services across India.

