Trump's Bold Vision for Gaza: Controversy and Condemnation

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that Israel would hand over Gaza to the United States once the conflict ended, with plans to resettle the enclave's population elsewhere, negating the need for U.S. troops on the ground.

In response to Trump's declaration to redevelop Gaza into the 'Riviera of the Middle East,' Israel instructed its military to prepare for the 'voluntary departure' of Gaza's residents. Trump, who had not previously dismissed the possibility of deploying U.S. forces in Gaza, shared his plans on his Truth Social platform.

'The Gaza Strip will be transferred to the United States by Israel at the end of the fighting,' Trump asserted, mentioning that Palestinians would be relocated to 'safer' areas with modern facilities. Regional reactions to the proposal were predominantly negative, with Saudi Arabia and Jordan dismissing it outright.

(With inputs from agencies.)