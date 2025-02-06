Ukrainian Forces Repelled in Kursk Region Clash

In a significant development on the Eastern Front, Russia's defence ministry announced that its forces successfully repelled a Ukrainian counterattack in the western Kursk region.

The attempted offensive reportedly took place on Thursday near the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka. According to the ministry, Russian troops maintained control over these settlements despite the assault.

Reuters, however, has been unable to independently verify the ministry's claims regarding the battlefield engagement.

