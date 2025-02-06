Ukrainian Forces Repelled in Kursk Region Clash
Ukrainian troops attempted a counterattack in Russia's Kursk region, targeting the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka. The Russian defence ministry claims their forces repelled the attack, maintaining control over the settlements. Reuters has not independently verified this report.
In a significant development on the Eastern Front, Russia's defence ministry announced that its forces successfully repelled a Ukrainian counterattack in the western Kursk region.
The attempted offensive reportedly took place on Thursday near the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka. According to the ministry, Russian troops maintained control over these settlements despite the assault.
Reuters, however, has been unable to independently verify the ministry's claims regarding the battlefield engagement.
