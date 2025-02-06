Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: UK Revokes Russian Diplomat's Accreditation

The United Kingdom has taken significant diplomatic action by summoning the Russian ambassador to its London headquarters, in a decisive move to revoke the accreditation of a Russian diplomat.

This action comes in retaliation to Russia's recent unprovoked decision to strip a British diplomat of their accreditation in Moscow.

The UK Foreign Office has issued a stern warning, asserting that any additional actions from Russia will be evaluated as escalations and will be met with appropriate responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)