Ex-Government Officials' Controversial Compensation Claims Unveiled

Excessive compensation for former government officials affected by the 2022 uprising is under scrutiny, as revealed in parliament on Thursday. Health Minister Nalinda Jayathissa accused the previous administration of manipulating compensation rules for personal gain.

Jayathissa criticized the former government for disbursing Rs 1.22 billion to 43 members, surpassing the typical compensation limit of Rs 2.5 million for total property loss during national crises. These revelations raised questions about the legitimacy of such payments.

The May 2022 unrest followed an attack by government supporters on peaceful demonstrators, escalating public demands for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation due to economic mismanagement. The riots led to significant property destruction, including the murder of a parliamentarian, forcing Rajapaksa's abrupt departure and resignation.

