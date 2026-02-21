Left Menu

Court Reserves Order on IYC Protesters' Custody Plea

A Delhi court reserved its decision on the police's request for five-day custody of four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested at the AI Impact Summit. The protesters, accused of raising anti-national slogans, claim their right to peaceful protest. Court's ruling on custody is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its decision regarding the police's request to detain four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers for five days. These workers were arrested after staging a protest at the AI Impact Summit venue.

The arrested individuals, identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav, appeared before Judicial Magistrate Ravi. The order was reserved following the completion of arguments.

Delhi Police claims the protesters raised anti-national slogans and wore T-shirts with objectionable images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the defense argued their actions were a peaceful exercise of democratic rights, disputing any anti-national activities. The court's decision is anticipated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

