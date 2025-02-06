India's Monsoon Release: Navigating the Sutlej-Beas Water Dynamics
India seldom releases water from the Sutlej and Beas rivers to Pakistan, as per the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. Exceptional releases occur during monsoons when reservoirs overflow. India controls the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, while Pakistan manages the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers.
India does not typically release water from the Sutlej and the Beas rivers to Pakistan, the government announced on Thursday. Only under extraordinary conditions, primarily during the monsoon season when rainfall is heavy, does water reach Pakistan. This policy is part of the longstanding Indus Waters Treaty established in 1960.
The treaty accords control of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers to India, whereas Pakistan oversees the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab. Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, clarified this point while responding to a question in the Lok Sabha.
Water is typically released only during short-duration monsoons when heavy rains cause reservoirs to overflow. Minister Choudhary stated that such releases occur to ensure dam safety when water levels surge, highlighting the strategic nature of water management between the countries.
