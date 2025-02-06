The High Stakes Journey: Indian Deportees Navigate the 'Dunki' Route
Three men from Uttar Pradesh were among 104 Indian illegal immigrants deported from the US by the Trump administration. Kulbir Singh and Sudhir Baliyan invested heavily to send their sons abroad for a better life. Captured after crossing borders illegally, they have now returned home, grappling with financial loss and uncertainty.
India
- India
Three men from Uttar Pradesh, India, were deported from the United States and returned home on a US military plane. Among them was Devindra Singh, caught after entering the US illegally, and who paid heavily to pursue the American dream through the infamous 'dunki' route.
The term 'dunki' has gained traction, especially after Shah Rukh Khan's film underscored its meaning: illegal immigration facilitated by agents across multiple countries. Devindra, along with Rakshit Baliyan and Gurpreet Singh, were caught in the crackdown on illegal immigrants by the Trump administration.
Devindra Singh, who wished to support his family financially, is now back in Muzaffarnagar. While Rakshit Baliyan continues his education in India, Gurpreet Singh awaits official processes. Families remain tight-lipped as local authorities refrain from providing further details.

