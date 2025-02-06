Russia Awaits U.S. Clarity on Ukraine Conflict Resolution

The Russian Foreign Ministry has urged the United States to develop a clear policy to end the conflict in Ukraine. Moscow is waiting to shape its stance around specific U.S. actions.

No direct communication has occurred between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin since Trump's inauguration, according to both nations' officials. Nevertheless, Russia's RIA news agency cited a senior lawmaker, indicating that a meeting between the two leaders is nearing readiness.

Moscow's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that despite hearing various statements from Washington regarding Ukraine, the U.S. has yet to outline the direction of its intended actions. Trump and his envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, have remarked on their ongoing development of a plan but have not provided detailed insights.

