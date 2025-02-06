Ukraine Bolsters Defense with Mirage 2000 and F-16 Fighter Jets
Ukraine has received its first batch of French Mirage 2000 and U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets from European allies France and the Netherlands. This marks an upgrade from Ukraine's outdated Soviet-era air force, enhancing its ability to counter Russian aggression with modern combat aircraft.
Ukraine announced the arrival of its first batch of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets alongside U.S.-made F-16 fighters from the Netherlands, marking a significant enhancement of its military capabilities.
Faced with Russian military pressure, Ukraine has been urging Western allies for advanced arms support. Previously relying on outdated Soviet-era aircraft, the addition of these sophisticated jets signals a crucial upgrade in Kyiv's defense strategy.
While the exact number of jets supplied remains undisclosed, the delivery marks a step forward in modernizing Ukraine's air force, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressing gratitude to France and the Netherlands for their crucial support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
