Ukraine Bolsters Defense with Mirage 2000 and F-16 Fighter Jets

Ukraine announced the arrival of its first batch of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets alongside U.S.-made F-16 fighters from the Netherlands, marking a significant enhancement of its military capabilities.

Faced with Russian military pressure, Ukraine has been urging Western allies for advanced arms support. Previously relying on outdated Soviet-era aircraft, the addition of these sophisticated jets signals a crucial upgrade in Kyiv's defense strategy.

While the exact number of jets supplied remains undisclosed, the delivery marks a step forward in modernizing Ukraine's air force, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressing gratitude to France and the Netherlands for their crucial support.

