Inclusive Budget Strategies: Omar Abdullah's Consultations in J&K

In a bid to craft a responsive budget reflective of public needs, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged for inclusive consultations within the Assembly. He highlighted the importance of considering proposals from representatives to ensure the budget aligns with constituents' aspirations.

For the second day running, Abdullah engaged in pre-budget consultations with key stakeholders, underscoring the significance of input from public representatives who maintain direct ties with the populace. Meetings were held with District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons and MLAs from various districts.

Participants discussed priorities such as infrastructure, health services, and rural development, while also tackling challenges like urban development and drug menace. Abdullah stressed the necessity of a people-focused budget, emphasizing that these discussions are crucial for both immediate and long-term policy formulation.

