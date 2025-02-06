Left Menu

Inclusive Budget Strategies: Omar Abdullah's Consultations in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, emphasized the necessity of inclusive budget consultations in the Assembly. Through engagement with public representatives, the aim is to address public needs and aspirations within the budget, ensuring policies are responsive to ground realities and long-term governance priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:06 IST
Inclusive Budget Strategies: Omar Abdullah's Consultations in J&K
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to craft a responsive budget reflective of public needs, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged for inclusive consultations within the Assembly. He highlighted the importance of considering proposals from representatives to ensure the budget aligns with constituents' aspirations.

For the second day running, Abdullah engaged in pre-budget consultations with key stakeholders, underscoring the significance of input from public representatives who maintain direct ties with the populace. Meetings were held with District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons and MLAs from various districts.

Participants discussed priorities such as infrastructure, health services, and rural development, while also tackling challenges like urban development and drug menace. Abdullah stressed the necessity of a people-focused budget, emphasizing that these discussions are crucial for both immediate and long-term policy formulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025