Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains: Ushering a New Era of High-Speed Luxury Travel in India

Indian Railways is set to redefine overnight journeys with the introduction of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set, an advanced addition to the rapidly expanding fleet of high-speed trains. This milestone in Indian railway modernization brings the dream of world-class, high-speed sleeper travel to fruition. The first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set successfully completed its rigorous 540-kilometre trial run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on January 15, 2025, under the supervision of the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO).

Manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the prototype was completed on December 17, 2024. Within two weeks, the train was transported to the Kota division, where it underwent initial short-distance trials of 30 to 40 kilometres over three consecutive days in early January 2025. The train demonstrated exceptional performance, achieving speeds of up to 180 km/h while ensuring a smooth and comfortable travel experience.

A Leap Forward in Comfort and Technology

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train represents a significant advancement in railway technology, offering passengers a seamless, luxurious, and efficient travel experience. Designed with a focus on comfort, speed, and cutting-edge technology, these trains are poised to transform the landscape of long-distance rail travel in India.

Production and Expansion Plans

Following the successful trial of the prototype, Indian Railways has scheduled the production of nine additional Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets between April and December 2025. These new trains will set new benchmarks in efficiency and convenience for long-haul travelers.

To support this ambitious rollout, Indian Railways placed a substantial order for propulsion electrics for 50 rakes of 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets on December 17, 2024. The contract has been awarded to two leading Indian manufacturers, with delivery expected within two years:

M/s Medha will supply propulsion systems for 33 rakes.

will supply propulsion systems for 33 rakes. M/s Alstom will supply propulsion systems for 17 rakes.

Full-scale production of the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets is slated to commence in 2026-27, reinforcing India’s self-reliance in advanced railway technology.

Innovative Features and Passenger Amenities

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains are designed to offer unparalleled comfort and convenience, featuring:

Three Classes of Accommodation: AC 1st Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier.

AC 1st Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier. Passenger Capacity: Total seating for 1,128 passengers.

Total seating for 1,128 passengers. Safety Features: Crash buffers, deformation tubes, and a fire barrier wall.

Crash buffers, deformation tubes, and a fire barrier wall. Modern Amenities: Automatic doors, cushioned berths, onboard WiFi, and an aircraft-like design.

These sleeper trains build on the success of the 136 Vande Bharat trains currently operating across India, which have already set high standards in medium and short-distance travel with their reclining seats and world-class travel experience. The Vande Bharat Sleeper promises an even quieter, smoother, and more comfortable journey, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and advanced safety features.

Certification and Operational Readiness

Before the Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains become operational, the RDSO will issue a final certification after thoroughly analyzing the trial runs. Additionally, the Railway Safety Commissioner will evaluate the trains at their maximum speed to ensure compliance with safety standards.

A Testament to India’s Vision and Engineering Excellence

Designed and built under the Make in India initiative, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train exemplifies India’s engineering prowess and commitment to transforming rail travel. As Indian Railways advances with this transformative project, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set stands as a symbol of the nation’s vision for modern, efficient, and passenger-centric transportation.