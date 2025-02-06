Income Tax Raids Target Former Punjab Minister's Residence

The Income Tax Department executed a series of raids on Thursday at the residence of Congress MLA and former Punjab Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh. The operation extended to his other properties in Chandigarh, as per sources.

Beginning early in the morning, teams from the department conducted thorough investigations. ITBP personnel were stationed outside Singh's residence during the proceedings.

No individuals were permitted to exit the premises during the raids. Rana Gurjeet Singh, representing the Kapurthala seat, served as a minister in the previous Congress administration, while his son, Rana Inder Partap Singh, represents Sultanpur Lodhi as an Independent MLA.

