Left Menu

Income Tax Raids Target Former Punjab Minister's Residence

The Income Tax Department conducted raids at the residence of Congress MLA and former Punjab Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh and other premises in Chandigarh. ITBP jawans were assigned for security during the operation. No one was allowed to leave the premises. His son is an Independent MLA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:33 IST
Income Tax Raids Target Former Punjab Minister's Residence
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department executed a series of raids on Thursday at the residence of Congress MLA and former Punjab Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh. The operation extended to his other properties in Chandigarh, as per sources.

Beginning early in the morning, teams from the department conducted thorough investigations. ITBP personnel were stationed outside Singh's residence during the proceedings.

No individuals were permitted to exit the premises during the raids. Rana Gurjeet Singh, representing the Kapurthala seat, served as a minister in the previous Congress administration, while his son, Rana Inder Partap Singh, represents Sultanpur Lodhi as an Independent MLA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025