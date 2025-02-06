In an unexpected twist on the espionage battleground, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has released an English-language video aimed at 'true American patriots' interested in maintaining world peace. The video is a response to the CIA's recent efforts to recruit Russian operatives amid ongoing tensions in Ukraine.

The SVR, which traces its lineage to the Soviet KGB, dismissed the CIA's recruitment methods as ineffective and clumsy. Their message also harked back to the joint Soviet-American fight against Nazi Germany, contrasting it with current geopolitical struggles, particularly in Ukraine.

The video concludes with a call for Americans to contact the SVR through secure TOR network channels, spotlighting a potential new phase in international intelligence maneuvers. This development comes amid rumors of a new initiative by former President Donald Trump to end the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)