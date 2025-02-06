Left Menu

Allegations of Corruption Surface in Maharashtra Cotton Bag Procurement

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has accused former agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde of corruption, alleging Rs 41 crore was siphoned in a deal for cotton storage bags. Patole claims the bags, purchased for Rs 77 crore, were overpriced due to collusion with the Maharashtra State Textile Corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has raised serious allegations of corruption involving Rs 41 crore in the procurement of cotton storage bags. He has called for action against former agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde, suggesting a thorough investigation is necessary.

According to Patole, the Maharashtra State Textile Corporation (MSTC) purchased cotton bags from farmers at an inflated price, claiming bags valued at Rs 578 were bought for Rs 1,250 each, resulting in significant financial misappropriation.

Further allegations highlight irregularities in the tendering process, with contracts awarded to three companies owned by one family and the fourth to their chartered accountant. These tenders were reportedly issued during the Lok Sabha elections without seeking approval from the Election Commission.

