Poland Advocates for 'Rearmament' Bank to Bolster EU Defense

Poland has put forward the idea of establishing a 'rearmament' bank aimed at addressing Europe's significant defense investment needs, particularly in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, speaking on Thursday, expressed a preference for this model over other financing options under consideration.

The proposal, initially suggested by prominent figures including Britain's former defense chief General Nick Carter, involves allowing participation from non-EU countries such as the United States and Japan. This bank would enable these nations to aid in the bolstering of European defense without formally joining the EU.

During recent discussions in Brussels, EU leaders concurred on the necessity of increasing military expenditure within the 27-nation bloc. By leveraging member countries' subscribed capital, the proposed bank could harness a significant lending capability, reinforcing Europe's defense strategy while preserving national borrowing capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)