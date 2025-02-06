Trump's Executive Order: A Blow to the International Criminal Court

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Thursday aimed at sanctioning the International Criminal Court. This decision comes in response to the ICC's investigations targeting the United States and its allies, including Israel.

The executive order will implement financial and visa sanctions against individuals who assist in such ICC investigations. Family members of these individuals are also subject to these penalties, according to a White House official familiar with the matter.

The move underscores heightened tensions between the U.S. government and the ICC, reflecting ongoing disputes over international legal accountability and foreign policy interests.

