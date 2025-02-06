Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order: A Blow to the International Criminal Court

President Trump is set to sign an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court for its investigations targeting the U.S. and allies like Israel. The order includes financial and visa restrictions on individuals and their family members aiding ICC probes against U.S. or allied nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:15 IST
  • United States

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Thursday aimed at sanctioning the International Criminal Court. This decision comes in response to the ICC's investigations targeting the United States and its allies, including Israel.

The executive order will implement financial and visa sanctions against individuals who assist in such ICC investigations. Family members of these individuals are also subject to these penalties, according to a White House official familiar with the matter.

The move underscores heightened tensions between the U.S. government and the ICC, reflecting ongoing disputes over international legal accountability and foreign policy interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

