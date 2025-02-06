Trump's Executive Order: A Blow to the International Criminal Court
President Trump is set to sign an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court for its investigations targeting the U.S. and allies like Israel. The order includes financial and visa restrictions on individuals and their family members aiding ICC probes against U.S. or allied nationals.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Thursday aimed at sanctioning the International Criminal Court. This decision comes in response to the ICC's investigations targeting the United States and its allies, including Israel.
The executive order will implement financial and visa sanctions against individuals who assist in such ICC investigations. Family members of these individuals are also subject to these penalties, according to a White House official familiar with the matter.
The move underscores heightened tensions between the U.S. government and the ICC, reflecting ongoing disputes over international legal accountability and foreign policy interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel's Control over Rafah Crossing Amid Ceasefire: A Complex Accord
Israeli Forces Apply Gaza Lessons in West Bank Surge
France Urges Israel to Show Restraint Amid West Bank Operations
Avian Influenza Outbreak in Israel: Strict Measures Imposed
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Launch Major Operation in Jenin