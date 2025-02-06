Left Menu

Sweden Reexamines Gun Laws After Mass Shooting

Sweden faced its worst mass shooting this week, spotlighting the nation's gun laws. The suspect was licensed for four guns, with three retrieved at the crime scene. With 2.3 million guns among civilians, Sweden's gun ownership ranks high, notably involving illegal firearms linked to gang violence.

Updated: 06-02-2025 22:19 IST
In the wake of Sweden's worst mass shooting this week, the country's gun laws have come under scrutiny. Police identified the alleged shooter as having a license for four firearms, three of which were discovered at the school where the incident unfolded.

Sweden has approximately 2.3 million civilian-owned guns, translating to about 23 guns per 100 citizens. Comparatively, the United States leads with 120 guns per 100 residents, while Norway and Britain account for 29 and 4.6, respectively. Most Swedish firearms are legally registered for hunting or target shooting, though around 340,000 illegal guns contribute to gang-related violence in the region.

To obtain a weapons license in Sweden, applicants must be at least 18, law-abiding, and provide valid reasons for ownership to authorities. Hunting licenses require certification through theoretical and practical exams, while target shooting permits necessitate membership in an approved club. Automatic weapons for target practice require special dispensation and age restrictions.

